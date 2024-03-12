Man accused of raping woman in parking lot on EKU's campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a woman on Eastern Kentucky University's campus.

According to a criminal complaint, Adrean Watkins has been charged with first-degree rape.

Police say the incident happened in EKU's Business & Technology Center parking lot on January 31, 2024. The victim told police that she met a man on Snapchat who picked her up from her residence before arriving at the parking lot.

The criminal complaint states that the victim told police that she became unconscious after he provided a substance that she believed to be marijuana. That's when she says he raped her.

When she regained consciousness, the woman exited the vehicle and ran to another male who was walking nearby, and he reported the incident to authorities, according to the complaint.

The next day, EKU released a statement to the community asking for the public's help in locating the suspect and provided a photograph of his SUV. According to the complaint, Watkins called dispatch and said it was his vehicle. The witness at the scene later identified Watkins as the person who was inside the SUV the rape victim exited from that night.

Watkins is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.