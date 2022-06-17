Man accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business charged with assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Earl McVey was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree after allegedly stabbing a co-worker with a knife Monday morning at Old World Timber.

According to a complaint letter, when an officer responded to the scene, he found the victim on the ground with other employees holding pressure on the victim's wounds.

The victim said he was walking towards the side door of Old World Timber when he turned around to find McVey running at him with a knife. The victim advised that he attempted to run away but was stabbed two times and fell over a table, according to the complaint letter.

McVey then fled the scene and officers attempted to locate the suspect vehicle at his home, which they did not locate. No weapon was located on scene and officers believe McVey kept the knife with him after the assault.

The victim said he did not have any issues or confrontations with McVey prior to the incident.

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening, according to the hospital. The victim was alert and remained conscious, even after losing a significant amount of blood. He was stabbed in the upper left shoulder and below his left collar bone.

