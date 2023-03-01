Man among group accused of stealing sports cars from Kentucky dealership arrested

(LEX 18) — A man has been arrested for his alleged role in stealing six sports cars from a dealership in Somerset and resisting arrest from officers.

Officials say six brand new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from the Don Franklin Chrysler location in Somerset early Tuesday morning. General manager Adam Bryant tells LEX 18 that six people broke through the back of the dealership and drove all six of the Hellcats right off the showroom floor.

19-year-old Caveze Jones, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is facing several charges, including reckless driving, wanton endangerment of a police officer, and resisting arrest.

According to his arrest citation, shortly after the Dodge Challenger Hellcats were reported stolen earlier from Don Franklin Chrysler in Somerset, an officer spotted four of the vehicles traveling west on the Cumberland Parkway. The officer tried to pull the vehicles over, reaching speeds of 180 miles per hour.

Troopers were eventually able to deploy spike strips and disable one of the vehicles, according to the citation. Jones was arrested after he was found 200 yards away from the vehicle and hiding in a tree line along a nearby field.

One of the charges Jones is also facing is "receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more." The estimated value of a Hellcat is $92,370.

Jones is being held in the Adair County Jail.