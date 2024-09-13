Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman at stoplight in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested by US Marshals after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a stoplight in Lexington.

An arrest warrant states that on Aug. 19, just after 5:30 p.m., while traveling northbound on South Limestone at Virginia Avenue, Darrell Blankenship "intentionally caused serious physical injury to Kasey Dickens."

The warrant notes that Blankenship "struck Dickens twice in the face with a closed fist," and as a result, she sustained "a fractured nose, swelling of the nose and left eye, bleeding from the nose and general pain in the nose and eye."

Dickens told officials that her car window was rolled down and she was stopped in traffic when Blankenship "approached her from behind, grabbed her shoulder while shouting profanities," according to the warrant. It goes on to state that she told officers that as she turned to look toward him, he "struck her in the face twice and walked back to his vehicle."

The warrant states that Blankenship was mad because Dickens had "nearly struck his vehicle while driving before coming to a stop."

According to the warrant, when returning to his vehicle, Blankenship was confronted by Dickens' boyfriend, who officials identified as Jonah Gentry. It details that the boyfriend was driving separately and stopped next to Blankenship in traffic and, at the time, was unaware of Dickens' injuries.

During the confrontation, Blankenship allegedly told Gentry "he had something for him and pointed at two large dogs in the vehicle." The warrant states Gentry was alarmed by the comment, thinking that Blankenship would "sic his dogs on him or that he had a firearm in his car."

According to the warrant, it wasn't until after moving their vehicles down the street that Gentry discovered the injuries Dickens had sustained, and that's when they called the police.

When officers arrived at the call, Gentry and Dickens, according to the warrant, gave them a detailed description of Blankenship and his vehicle.

The investigation resulted in the identification of the vehicle using camera footage and the Flock LPR system, and several interviews with family members identified Blankenship as the suspect.

Officials report that Dickens received medical treatment for her injuries.

LEX 18 spoke with the victim's sister, Davis Dickens, on Sept. 10,.in which she detailed her sister's recovery.

According to the warrant, Blankenship is charged with second-degree assault and menacing.

He is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.