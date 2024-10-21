Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested after allegedly robbing woman while armed with gun, fleeing scene in Lexington

empty classroom (13).png
Fayette County Detention Center
empty classroom (13).png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to a citation, a man in Lexington was arrested on Monday and charged with burglary, along with several other charges, after he allegedly robbed a woman in her apartment and fled the scene.

The citation read that a man, identified by police as 56-year-old Ronald Hill, allegedly forced entry into an apartment on Red Mile Road while armed with a gun. Police added that Hill then assaulted a woman and took around $380 from her purse as he exited the apartment.

Further, Hill allegedly fled the scene on foot, and a witness reportedly saw the argument and proceeded to follow Hill. At this point, Hill allegedly fired a shot toward the witness.

Hill allegedly tried to hide the gun before police arrested him, according to the citation. While officers were arresting Hill, they found a bag on him that had "what is suspected to be a crack pipe," along with a small bag of fentanyl inside the bag.

While Hill was in custody, he allegedly tried to "drop and destroy a bag" of suspected crack cocaine, the citation read.

Hill was charged with the following:

  • First-degree wanton endangerment
  • First-degree burglary
  • Traffic in cont substance, first off
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Possession of handgun by convicted felon
  • First-degree possession of cont substance fentanyl
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18