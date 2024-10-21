Man arrested after allegedly robbing woman while armed with gun, fleeing scene in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to a citation, a man in Lexington was arrested on Monday and charged with burglary, along with several other charges, after he allegedly robbed a woman in her apartment and fled the scene.

The citation read that a man, identified by police as 56-year-old Ronald Hill, allegedly forced entry into an apartment on Red Mile Road while armed with a gun. Police added that Hill then assaulted a woman and took around $380 from her purse as he exited the apartment.

Further, Hill allegedly fled the scene on foot, and a witness reportedly saw the argument and proceeded to follow Hill. At this point, Hill allegedly fired a shot toward the witness.

Hill allegedly tried to hide the gun before police arrested him, according to the citation. While officers were arresting Hill, they found a bag on him that had "what is suspected to be a crack pipe," along with a small bag of fentanyl inside the bag.

While Hill was in custody, he allegedly tried to "drop and destroy a bag" of suspected crack cocaine, the citation read.

Hill was charged with the following: