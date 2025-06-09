Man arrested after detectives find drugs, around 120 firearms in Kentucky home

(LEX 18) — An undercover drug operation by Laurel County authorities reportedly lead to the arrest of a 68-year-old man on June 5 after drugs, along with over 120 firearms, were found at his home in Bonnyman.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that Chester Glenn Couch was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant on his home and reportedly found around 2,247 prescription pills, around 120 firearms, suspected methamphetamine, and a large amount of money.

Couch was charged with the following:

Two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance-first offense-opiates;

Third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance-first offense;

First-degree possession of a controlled substance-first offense methamphetamine.

The investigation, that began in Laurel County in 2024, included assistance from Kentucky State Police, detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and Hazard Police Department.