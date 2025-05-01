Man arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to kids at the Arboretum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A filed citation revealed that a man in Lexington was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to people at the Arboretum and was captured on camera threatening and cussing at them.

The citation by the University of Kentucky police detailed that officers were called to the Arboretum regarding an "active verbal disorder." Officers were then advised of the alleged vehicle that was on the scene.

Officers reportedly saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from police and finally came to a stop at the intersection of Alumni and Tates Creek where the pursuit ended.

Upon an investigation with victims on the scene, police found that the driver, identified in the citation as Badr Majeed Al Anazi, was captured on video throwing trash out of his vehicle toward a woman. He proceeded to allegedly approach her vehicle and cuss at her "for no reason," the citation read.

The citation added that Al Anazi then allegedly went to his vehicle, grabbed a dumbbell and approached people in a "threatening manner and cursing." He then allegedly "pulled down his pants and exposed" himself to several adults and small children.

Al Anazi then got back in his car and allegedly began to drive recklessly through the Arboretum parking lot, hitting parked vehicles "in an attempt to strike one of the victims with his vehicle," according to the citation. Al Anazi proceeded to flee the scene as officers approached him.

Al Anazi was charged with the following as listed on the citation: