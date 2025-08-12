Man arrested after K9 helps authorities find suspected drugs during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is praising the work of a K9 after he helped authorities find suspected drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of a man on Monday.

Officials reported that at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities conducted a traffic stop at a gas station in Springfield. Deputy Noah Settles and K9 Viper with the sheriff's office were notified to search the vehicle.

K9 Viper was alerted to the passenger door of the vehicle and proceeded to specifically alert to a backpack on the passenger floorboard. Inside the backpack, officials reported, were two baggies containing suspected heroin and methamphetamine, a glass pipe, a handgun, along with an ID of the passenger in the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Jordan T. Young.

Washington County Sheriff's Office Kentucky

Young was charged with the following as listed by the sheriff's office: