Man arrested after shooting at vehicle during road rage incident in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in police custody after shooting at a vehicle in a Thursday morning road rage incident, Lexington Police report.

According to LPD, authorities responded to the area of Appian Court and Centre Parkway around 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired in connection to a road rage incident.

Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Juan Godoy was driving a high rate of speed, nearly causing a collision. Godoy then allegedly drove beside the victim's vehicle and fired shots, striking it.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Godoy was charged with one count of first degree wanton endangerment, recieving stolen property (firearm), operating a vehicle with an expired driver's license, and two counts of first degree criminal mischief.

He is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.