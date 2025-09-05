Man arrested after vehicle goes 'airborne' following multi-county chase

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in police custody following a multi-county vehicle chase along I-75 involving a stolen vehicle Thursday morning.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, officers in London attempted to make a stop on a stolen vehicle out of Ohio, which had previously fled from another stop in Madison County.

The vehicle again failed to stop for authorities and continued to travel southbound on I-75.

Near Exit 29, spike strips were deployed and successfully deflated some of the vehicle's tires. Officials then attempted a rolling roadblock, but the suspect then rammed a patrol vehicle "in the rear multiple times," a press release reported.

Spike strips were deployed again near Exit 15 successfully but the driver continued "driving on the rim of his vehicle striking the cable barriers in the median numerous times" before intentionally ramming a patrol vehicle again.

At Exit 11 in Willamsburg, the vehicle exited, going airborne in front of traffic and coming to a stop in a grassy area.

When police attempted an arrest, the suspect, 32-year-old Ameer Faraj Salti of Tampa, Florida, refused to exit the vehicle and struggled with officers before being taken into custody. Authorities report that he was arrested just after 9 a.m.

He is charged with:



Receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more.

First degree fleeing and evading police (motor vehicle).

Four counts of first degree wanton endangerment (victim is police officer).

Resisting arrest.

Other traffic violations.

Salti is booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.