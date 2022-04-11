Man arrested at local basketball game faces new charges, accused of pointing hand gun at officer

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who was arrested during a middle school basketball game was arrested again around midnight Saturday for allegedly pointing a hand gun at an officer.

Paris Police Department assisted Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office with serving a high-risk felony warrant for Mark Anthony West on the charges stemming from an incident at a middle school basketball game.

When officials arrived at Tammy Drive to serve the indictment warrant, they knocked on the door and made their presence known. Officers advised that they had a warrant. According to a citation, a female answered the door before West appeared and advised her "don't let them in."

West allegedly shouted expletives and slammed the door shut. An officer pulled the glass door back open and kicked the interior door before West could latch it shut. When the door came open, Anthony allegedly pointed a handgun before the officer slapped the gun out of West's hand. West continued to resist regardless of being told repeatedly to stop resisting. According to officials, they were eventually able to secure the firearm and put West into handcuffs.

West was arrested on his indictment and has been charged with additional charges, including wanton endangerment in the first degree (police officer) and resisting arrest.

West was being held at the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center before he was bonded out at $5,000.

