Man arrested, charged with murder after July shooting on Quinton Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Lexington back in July.

The Lexington Police Department says that 27-year-old Keith Denton was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Murder

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Three Counts of Violation of a Kentucky Protective Order

Two Counts of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearms)

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) – Enhanced with a firearm

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

On July 22, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim near the 300 block of Quinton Court. Officers located 38-year-old Kadage Byishimo, who was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

He is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.