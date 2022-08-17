Watch Now
Man arrested, charged with murder after July shooting on Quinton Court

Posted at 2:31 PM, Aug 17, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Lexington back in July.

The Lexington Police Department says that 27-year-old Keith Denton was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Three Counts of Violation of a Kentucky Protective Order
  • Two Counts of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearms)
  • Trafficking of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) – Enhanced with a firearm
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

On July 22, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim near the 300 block of Quinton Court. Officers located 38-year-old Kadage Byishimo, who was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

He is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

