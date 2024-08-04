Man arrested in Boone County following SWAT team activation

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — An active domestic dispute in Boone County on Saturday evening resulted in an arrest and the activation of the county's SWAT team, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to a release, the dispute began at the 2400 block of Winter Woods Court in Hebron after the victim confronted 30-year-old Richard Kelly about his drinking. As the victim attempted to leave, an intoxicated Kelly aimed a handgun at the victim and "threatened to hurt the victim if she tried to leave," the release states.

As the victim then attempted to leave the residence multiple times, she was stopped by Kelly. According to the release, Kelly "can be heard making threats to kill the victim and her family" in recordings captured discretely by the victim.

The victim, once she was able to escape, met deputies away from the home, informing them of the recordings and Kelly's possession of numerous firearms.

After remaining barricaded in the home for multiple hours, as well as unsuccessful negations by authorities, a search warrant for the home and arrest warrant for Kelly were issued.

At 12:45 a.m., the SWAT Team was activated, and at 1:10 a.m., Kelly exited the home and was arrested.

He is charged with:



Third degree terroristic threatening

Menancing

First degree unlawful imprisonment.

Kelly is housed in the Boone County Detention Center with a cash bond of $50,000.

