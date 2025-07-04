Man arrested in connection to reported robbery at Sportsman Motel in May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 obtained a complaint warrant that detailed a reported robbery that occurred at Sportsman Motel May 10 and resulted in the arrest of a man.

The warrant detailed that when officers arrived on the scene, a victim told police that someone knocked on his door and when he answered, a woman he reportedly knew was standing outside. He further detailed that a man standing behind her allegedly "forcibly entered the room behind her."

The victim then explained that the man, identified in the complaint as 51-year-old Samuel Clay, demanded money and allegedly tried to hit the victim in the face several times, before attempting to take his phone.

Clay, the warrant read, allegedly threatened the victim with a knife, resulting in the the victim giving Clay his phone.

The warrant noted that surveillance video from the motel corroborated the victim's account of the incident. During a police investigation, the victim reportedly identified Clay as the individual who forcibly entered his room.

Clay has been charged with first-degree robbery, according to the warrant.