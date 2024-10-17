Watch Now
Man arrested in Danville on child sex crime charges, KSP reports

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a man in Danville and charged him with several child sex crimes.

KSP reported that an investigation ensued after police found that 43-year-old Chris McNally allegedly shared images of "child sexual exploitation" online.

After police questioned McNally at a home in Danville, electronic equipment that was used in the crimes was seized by KSP.

McNally was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, according to KSP.

