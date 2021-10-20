Watch
Man arrested in Endon Drive shooting that left two injured, including 15-year-old

Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 11:46:52-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Lexington that left two people injured.

Police say on Sunday, October 10, officers responded to the 1800 block of Endon Drive in reference to an argument that left two people injured.

A 66-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the shooting. A 15-year-old was also shot; he has non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Lexington police say 23-year-old Marlon Griffin has been charged with the following:

  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
  • 5 Counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st
Griffin has been lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.

