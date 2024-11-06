Man arrested in Lexington after allegedly assaulting neighbor with gun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was arrested in Lexington and charged with assault and possession of a handgun after police reported that he allegedly shot a gun near his neighbor and then hit him in the face with the gun on Oct. 9.

According to a filed criminal complaint, police responded to the area of Dalton Court on Oct. 9 regarding shots fired. Upon arrival, an individual reported to police that he had issues with his neighbor, identified as John Nation, who was allegedly harassing and threatening him.

The complaint added that Nation allegedly approached the individual on a sidewalk and "brandished a handgun, discharged it once on each side," of the individuals face and then hit him in the face with the gun.

Further investigation, according to the complaint, found that Nation is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a gun.

Nation has been charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment, and second-degree assault, the complaint listed.