Man arrested in Lincoln County after allegedly shooting sister

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 59-year-old Gary Campbell has was arrested on Friday and has been charged with first degree assault (domestic violence) after the Lincoln County Sheriff's responded to a residence after allegedly shooting his sister.

According to police, Bluegrass 911 received a call Friday morning to the Geneva Community about a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found Campbell's 68-year-old sister with a gun shot wound.

The victim is in critical but stable condition, and the incident remains under investigation.

