Man arrested in Nicholasville for distribution of child sexual abuse materials

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — 22-year-old Dylan Zabriskie was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with four counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, the Nicholasville Police Department reports.

The investigation, performed by the department's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) found that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was uploaded to a social media platform, leading to an arrest.

Zabriskie is booked in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

