Man arrested on indictment warrant for rape and sodomy charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County man has been arrested on multiple counts of rape, incest, and sodomy, police report.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Department, 22-year-old Wyatt Collins was arrested on Monday afternoon on an indictment warrant issued by a Laurel Circuit Court.

Collins is charged with two counts of first degree rape, two counts of incest, two counts of first degree sexual abuse, and two counts of first degree sodomy.

He is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.