Menu

Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man charged in 2020 murder of Lexington woman killed on Victoria Way

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
thumbnail_William Parker Brown.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:21:24-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Lexington woman last fall.

Lexington police arrested 52-year-old William Parker Brown on Monday for the murder of 62-year-old Ava Creech.

Brown is accused of killing Creech at her home on Victoria Way. Creech was reported missing in September 2020 and her body was later found hidden inside her apartment.

Brown had previously been arrested for receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with this case. He has been housed in the Fayette County Detention Center since October 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!