Man charged in 2020 murder of Lexington woman killed on Victoria Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Lexington woman last fall.

Lexington police arrested 52-year-old William Parker Brown on Monday for the murder of 62-year-old Ava Creech.

Brown is accused of killing Creech at her home on Victoria Way. Creech was reported missing in September 2020 and her body was later found hidden inside her apartment.

Brown had previously been arrested for receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with this case. He has been housed in the Fayette County Detention Center since October 2020.