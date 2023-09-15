Man facing several charges following robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with three Lexington robberies that happened overnight and into the early morning on September 10.

Lexington police say they were dispatched to Lex Liquor on Richmond Road around 12:03 a.m. for a robbery. During the robbery, the suspect told an employee he had a weapon, assaulted them, and fled the store with some money.

Around 3:43 a.m., police responded to the Speedway on Tates Creek Road for a robbery and a hold-up alarm. The suspect assaulted an employee, stole money, and fled the store before officers arrived.

Several hours later, around 6:16 a.m., police received a call for a personal robbery outside a gas station. Once again, the suspect implied he had a weapon, assaulted the individual, and fled the scene with items from two people.

After investigating, police were able to use the real-time intelligence center, flock license plate reader system, and traffic cameras to connect all three robberies and identify the suspect.

Police arrested 22-year-old Maurice Curry on September 10 in Franklin County after robbing three stores and was lodged at the detention center.

Curry faces the following charges for the Fayette County robberies:

