Man charged in killing of aspiring Lexington rapper found not guilty on all charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A jury has found Jacouri Burns not guilty on all charges related to the shooting of an aspiring rapper in Lexington.

Burns is accused of killing Lonnie Oxendine while Oxendine was filming a music video downtown in January 2021. Investigators arrested Burns about a month later in Frankfort.

During hearings last year, Burns' attorney said he was aware of a video showing his client retreating before the shot that killed Oxendine.

Oxendine rapped by the name ATM Grinda. His family says he wasn't just passionate about music but also his three young sons. Last year, we learned Lonnie Jr. was with his Dad at the time of the shooting.