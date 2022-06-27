Watch Now
Man charged with arson in connection to downtown Monticello fire

Posted at 8:06 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 08:06:42-04

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monticello Police Department arrested Joey Wayne Hall, 45, of Monticello, right before 10 a.m. Sunday in connection to a fire set in downtown Monticello.

Crews responded to an early morning fire Friday at the Bill Wray building off North Main Street. The fire completely destroyed two buildings in downtown, including the Wayne County Courthouse.

Hall is charged with two counts of arson in the first degree. He was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

