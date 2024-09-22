Man charged with attempted murder in Wayne County after shooting mother, grandmother

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Monticello after a man discharged a firearm that hit both his mother and grandmother.

Kentucky State Police received a call from Monticello Police requesting investigative assistance just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday regarding a shooting at a residence on Winchester Road in Wayne County.

According to KSP, 25-year-old Chase Jackson was involved in a verbal altercation with his mother and grandmother inside a residence when Jackson discharged a firearm, striking both women.

Life saving measures were performed by a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office prior to the arrival of Wayne County EMS. Both women were transported via air evac to UK Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Jackson was later located walking along HWY 90 in Wayne County and was taken into custody. He is lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

The incident remains under investigation.