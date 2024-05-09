Man charged with murder in connection to Carlisle Avenue shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting that happened on Carlisle Avenue on April 4 that left 18-year-old Dennis Ruiz-Trujillo Jr. dead.

According to Lexington police, 18-year-old Wilmer Romero was arrested and is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Romero is also charged with contempt of court, tampering with a prison monitoring device, trafficking a controlled substance, and trafficking marijuana.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.