Man charged with unlawful imprisonment, drug charges after domestic disturbance at London motel

Laurel County Correctional Center
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in London is facing drug and unlawful imprisonment charges after police responded to a motel for a "possible domestic complaint" on Sunday.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to the motel around 7 p.m Sunday evening. When they arrived, "they announced themselves and no one came to the door and deputies could hear no noises coming from within the room," a press release reports.

Later that evening, authorities were dispatched again to the hotel for the domestic complaint; when they arrived, a woman answered the door and said that a man, later identified as 40-year-old Brendan Patrick, was hiding under the bed.

Officers located Patrick and removed him from under the bed. An investigation revealed that Patrick allegedly would not allow the woman to originally answer the door.

He was also found in possession of a small bag of what was believed to be methamphetamine.

Patrick is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is charged with:

  • Second degree unlawful imprisonment.
  • Obstructing/interference with an officer.
  • First degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine.
