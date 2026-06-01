Man facing charges after allegedly attacking Nelson County deputy, paramedic

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Kentucky man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a Nelson County deputy and paramedic while under the influence of narcotics.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a home on Loretto Road on Monday for reports of a man acting erratically and experiencing a "severe mental crisis."

When they arrived, the man, identified as James Pinkston, was seen "exhibiting highly manic behavior and was later determined to be under the influence of narcotics," NCSO said on social media.

As officials worked to de-escalate the situation, Pinkston allegedly remained non-compliant and attempted to attack an officer and gain access to an agency vehicle. He was then subdued and apprehended following a physical struggle.

Pinkston later received treatment by Nelson County EMS and while inside an ambulance, allegedly kicked a paramedic in the chest.

He is now charged with two counts of second degree assault, wanton endangerment of a police officer, fourth degree assault, second degree burglary, attempted theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a vehicle worth $10,000 more than but less than $1,000,000, and other charges.

Pinkston is booke in the Nelson County Correctional Center.