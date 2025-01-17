Man facing charges after using master key to break into rooms at Lexington hotel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing multiple counts of burglary after using a hotel master key to enter rooms at the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

According to Lexington Police, Kip Dennis Regal entered the hotel using a master key between December 7 and December 10. During that time, Dennis allegedly entered four hotel rooms, where numerous items including two hand guns, a watch, and electronic devices were stolen.

It is unknown how Regal obtained the key.

Multiple stolen items were later recovered at the Top Dollar Pawn, where Regal reportedly sold the items.

Regal is facing three counts of second degree burglary and one county of first degree burglary. He is housed in the Fayette County Detention Center.