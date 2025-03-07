Man gets 35 years in prison for acting as middleman in deaths of 2 people

(LEX 18) — Lebruce Ellington, who admitted to receiving $50,000 to be the middleman in the deaths of Sonsaray "Sonsi" Warford and Charles "Chew" Walker, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday morning in Madison Circuit Court.

Ellington received 35 years for each charge of complicity to commit murder, kidnapping and burglary in connection to the couple's deaths. According to court documents, the sentences are to run concurrently for a total of 35 years.

"Sonsi" and "Chew," as they were known, had been missing for close to two years before their bodies were found on Tates Creek Road in 2012.

Two other men, Daniel Keene and Matthew Denholm,entered guilty pleas for the murders along with Ellington in 2016. Another man, Ja’Kolbe Chenault, is accused of paying to have the couple killed. Chenault entered a "change of plea" in February and is set to be sentenced on April 10.