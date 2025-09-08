Report: Pike County man charged with murder after authorities find body in March

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that a man in Pike County was arrested and charged with murder after authorities found a man dead near a roadway on March 1.

Officials reported that KSP troopers responded to Allegheny Road, where they found a man dead near the roadway. The initial investigation found that the man, identified as 45-year-old Brent Wooten, "had an injury to his left side," according to KSP. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's Office.

Wooten's body, officials added, was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and also to determine the cause of death.

Further investigation led authorities to arrest Brandon Blackburn and he has been charged with murder, possession of a handgun by convicted felon, and persistent felony offender.