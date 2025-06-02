Watch Now
Man in police custody after fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Laurel County

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in police custody and facing charges after a fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Laurel County.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, police attempted to make a stop on a vehicle operating without lights on the Hal Rogers Parkway in London around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

The vehicle, police say, was "being operated in a reckless manner weaving in and out of traffic."

When police attempted to perform a stop on the vehicle, operated by 33-year-old Lyle Hammons, the vehicle continued on, "nearly striking a police cruiser."

The vehicle then came to an abrupt stop near the intersection of US 25, where Hammons was arrested.

Hammons is charged with:

  • First degree fleeing or evading police.
  • Second degree wanton endangerment.
  • Improper passing.
  • Insufficient head lamps.
  • Failure to or improper signal.
  • License to be in possession.
  • Failure to produce insurance card.
  • Disregarding traffic control device - traffic light.

He is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

