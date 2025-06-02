Man in police custody after fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in police custody and facing charges after a fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Laurel County.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, police attempted to make a stop on a vehicle operating without lights on the Hal Rogers Parkway in London around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

The vehicle, police say, was "being operated in a reckless manner weaving in and out of traffic."

When police attempted to perform a stop on the vehicle, operated by 33-year-old Lyle Hammons, the vehicle continued on, "nearly striking a police cruiser."

The vehicle then came to an abrupt stop near the intersection of US 25, where Hammons was arrested.

Hammons is charged with:



First degree fleeing or evading police.

Second degree wanton endangerment.

Improper passing.

Insufficient head lamps.

Failure to or improper signal.

License to be in possession.

Failure to produce insurance card.

Disregarding traffic control device - traffic light.

He is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

