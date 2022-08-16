Man receives 20-year sentence for role in deadly Lexington bar shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been convicted for his role in a shooting at a Lexington bar where one man was killed and another person was injured.

Larry Walters pleaded guilty to killing 68-year-old James Terry at Uncle 7's Bar & Grill in March 2019. Police said at the time that Walters had gotten into a fight with Terry in the bar before the shooting.

Walters was charged with murder, but a judge declared a mistrial last month. He later agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter instead of murder and a 20-year sentence.

Walters has to serve 20% of his sentence before he's eligible for parole. And with the time he's served since 2019, he could be up for parole next year.

While addressing the court, Walters told everyone he was sorry and that he regrets what happened.