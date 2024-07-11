Man receives 50-year sentence for deadly apartment fire in September 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man convicted of setting a deadly apartment fire in September 2021 at the Leawood Square Apartments in Frankfort, has been sentenced to decades behind bars.

Two people, Zephany Rusin and Quiana Miller-Walker, were pronounced dead at the scene while another man died from his injuries two years after the fire.

Ibrahim Muhammad, a former tenant who had reportedly been evicted, was convicted of starting the fire.

On Thursday, Muhammad was charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, and one count of arson. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison with no chance of probation.