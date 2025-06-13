Man sentenced for manslaughter and drug trafficking after Montgomery Co. woman's death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chase Osbourne, of Winchester, received a 15-year prison sentence on Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and drug trafficking charges related to the overdose death of his cousin, Jessica Whitley.

Whitley, aged 31, died from a fentanyl overdose in April 2024.

In a tense Montgomery County courtroom, Whitley's family, including her husband Kenneth Whitley, faced Osbourne to share the impact of her loss.

"We've got a 10-year-old daughter together that, at 10 years old, she's got the rest of her life to go. Her and her mom were like that, you couldn't separate them, they loved each other to death," Whitley said.

Jessica Whitley was one of over 1,400 Kentuckians who succumbed to overdoses last year.

Her family urged those struggling with addiction to reach out for support, hoping to prevent future tragedies.

"I really hope that if there's anyone in her situation out there, that they know that they have people, even strangers, somebody will talk to you if you just let them in," said Jessica's sister, Kelsey Bell.

In addition to the 15-year sentence, Osbourne was given an extra six months for contempt of court after making an obscene gesture towards Kenneth Whitley during the hearing.

Jessica's family brought a photo of her to the courtroom, emphasizing the person whose life was lost. As her cousin was sentenced, family members expressed a mix of relief and sadness at the close of this painful chapter.