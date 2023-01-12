Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for deadly DUI crash in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who pleaded guilty in a deadly 2021 DUI crash learned he will spend more than a decade in prison. In Woodford County on Wednesday, the victim's family told the judge and the man responsible what the tragedy has meant for them.

It's been nearly three years since Nathan Bowman was killed in a crash on Kentucky 169 in Woodford County. For his family, the tears haven't stopped.

"The day you drove, you took my children's innocence and you changed their life completely," said Lindsey Bowman, Nathan Bowman's ex-wife.

In a Woodford County courtroom Wednesday, Lindsey Bowman and several other family members spoke directly to Wesley Huff, the man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the crash that killed Nathan Bowman.

"On January 28, 2021, the decision you made killed my son. He can't go back and change that decision. It is done. He can, however, be held accountable for the decision that he made at that time," said Veronica Bowman, Nathan Bowman's mother.

Huff pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment, and DUI. A judge sentenced him to a total of 15 years in prison on the charges. Huff's attorney told the judge she doesn't allow her clients to speak in court, but that he is sorry for what happened.

"Since this happened, he has relived that moment almost on a daily basis. He's incredibly sorry," the attorney said.

Lindsey Bowman said she forgives Huff, but expects him to accept the consequences and that she hopes a parole board down the road doesn't lessen the sentence.

"Every action in this world has a consequence and you need to face what you've done and the lives that you have destroyed," she said.