Man wanted for manslaughter in Washington County found hiding in bathroom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Washington County served an indictment warrant on Tuesday at the home of a man wanted for first degree manslaughter in connection to a June 2024 incident.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office served the warrant around 10 a.m. on the home of Bryan Scott Masters, and found Masters hiding in the bathroom of the residence.

Masters was found in possession of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Masters is charged with first degree manslaughter; resisting arrest; possession (cocaine); possession (methamphetamine); and drug paraphernalia.

