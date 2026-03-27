McCreary County jury convicts 2 people of severe criminal abuse after teachers report bruising on students

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A McCreary County jury convicted Matthew Deaton and Amanda Riddle of multiple counts of first-degree criminal abuse (x3), first-degree strangulation, and tampering with witnesses on Thursday night, according to a report from Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling.

The jury, Bowling reported, recommended Deaton serve 40 years in prison for the abuse. They recommended Riddle serve 37 years for failing to protect her children from the ongoing abuse. Both will be required to serve 85% of their sentences before becoming eligible for parole.

The investigation began after teachers at an elementary school reported concerning bruising on children in their classroom. Kentucky State Police Trooper Craig Reed investigated the reports and confirmed the abuse.

Deaton and Riddle are scheduled for formal sentencing before a judge, Bowling reported.