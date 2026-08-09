Middlesboro man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges following 'lengthy' investigation

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 34-year-old Middlesboro man was arrested on Friday for multiple drug trafficking-related charges, after a "lengthy" investigation and an executed search warrant, the Middlesboro Police Department is reporting.

According to a press release, during the investigation, a drug detective with the police department conducted multiple "controlled buys" from a residence in the 1200 block of Exeter Avenue in Middlesboro.

On Friday, police officers executed a search warrant at the residence where they allegedly discovered what appeared to be cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other items related to drug trafficking, including digital scales and plastic bags. A handgun was also discovered on the property, police say.

Following the search warrant, 34-year-old Larry Presnell was arrested and lodged at the Bell County Detention Center for the following charges: trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (first offense, methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (first offense, cocaine), trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (drug unspecified).

On top of his charges, Presnell was also served four outstanding bench warrants and a parole violation warrant, according to the Bell County Detention Center.

"The Middlesboro Police Department remains committed to investigating illegal drug activity and removing dangerous drugs from our community. We encourage members of the public to report suspected drug trafficking or other illegal drug activity to law enforcement. Information provided by the public can play an important role in helping investigators identify and address drug-related activity in our community," the Middlesboro Police Department said in the press release.