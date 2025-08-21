Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Months-long drug investigation into man leads to his arrest in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department reported that a months-long drug investigation into a man lead to his arrest in Lexington on Tuesday.

According to police, members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, along with additional agencies, completed a 6-month-long investigation into Quavon Winslow.

Winslow allegedly fled authorities during a traffic stop in Lexington and he was eventually arrested, police reported.

Authorities reportedly found and seized around 1.74 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of methamphetamine, and 24 ounces of ecstasy.

Police noted that the investigation is ongoing and Winslow faces multiple charges.

