Monticello man arrested after escaping Wayne County jail, caught in 4 minutes

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Monticello man was arrested Monday afternoon after he reportedly escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center and lead law enforcement on a brief chase through a nearby subdivision.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported that Shane Cooney slipped out of a leg restraint while being escorted back into the detention center following a court appearance on theft and fraudulent use of credit card charges.

Cooney allegedly fled on foot toward the Country Heights Subdivision at around 3:01 p.m., officials reported. The Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center immediately dispatched all available units to locate the escapee.

A county deputy in the area responded to the subdivision where detention center deputies had reportedly seen Cooney running. Barnett located and arrested Cooney without resistance at around 3:05 p.m, officials detailed.

Cooney was charged with second-degree escape from an identified facility.