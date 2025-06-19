Monticello man charged with attempted after he allegedly shot at neighbor

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Wayne County has been charged with attempted murder after officials reported that he was shooting inside a home with his family inside and at a neighbor on Wednesday.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were called to a home on KY Highway 776 on a reported drunk man allegedly firing a gun at his neighbor and inside a home with his family inside.

Upon arrival, deputies cleared the surrounding area and found that the man's family was no longer inside the home and were safe, according to officials. Deputies then established a perimeter around the home and began giving verbal commands to the alleged suspect.

Officials reported that verbal commands continued with no response, resulting in deputies forcibly entering the home and finding the man, identified as Garry W. Maziarz, allegedly drunk in an upstairs bedroom.

Maziarz reportedly refused to follow verbal commands and resisted arrest before being tazed. He was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment (discharge of a firearm).

Officials added that multiple guns were found in the home and one was under a child's bed. Further, spent ammunition rounds were found throughout the home, along with bullet holes seen in walls and through windows.

At the neighbors home, bullet holes were found in an outside wall, with "one being in a front porch post which was within two to three feet of where the neighbor was standing," officials reported.

Maziarz's bail is set at $100,000 and officials noted that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.