Mother charged with criminal abuse after children found on Laurel County roadway

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mother of two is facing criminal abuse charges after her children were found walking along a Laurel County roadway.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, two juvenile children were found walking along Highway 490 Thursday morning with "no adults, parents or any caretakers present at the time they were located."

34-year-old Paige Smith has been charged with two counts of second degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under. She is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The children were taken into custody by DCBS.