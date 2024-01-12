Lexington mother pleads guilty after 2-year-old son dies from fentanyl overdose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mother is facing up to five years in prison in connection to her son's fentanyl overdose.

The 2-year-old died in November.

24-year-old Alashia Brown appeared before Judge Julie Goodman Friday morning to sign a plea deal with prosecutors.

She agreed to plead guilty to reckless homicide.

Police arrested Brown after detectives were called to a local hospital where her child was being treated.

Brown was charged with murder after her son's death and has since been released from jail.

Friday morning, she tearfully told Judge Goodman what she says happened that fateful day.

Brown said after sitting him down for a nap at her ex-boyfriend's house, she found the boy unconscious with a blue pill next to him.

That pill was fentanyl.

"He woke up before the rest of us, and when I woke up, I found him unconscious in the kitchen," said Brown in court.

Brown said she then drove her son to the hospital, where he was later declared brain dead.

She now faces up to 5 years in prison for the reckless homicide charge.

The prosecutor's office is also requesting restitution of $6,420 for the crime.

Brown is back in court on February 22 for her sentencing.