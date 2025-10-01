Mount Vernon woman charged with murder after human remains found outside home

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Vernon woman is facing multiple charges after human remains were found outside a home on Disputanta Road.

According to Kentucky State Police, local deputies were following up on an investigation into a missing person when they found human remains under a tarp and other objects throughout the yard of a home.

KSP detectives then responded to the scene and arrested 40-year-old Tausha Flores Mejia without incident.

She is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, first degree burglary, first degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, and receiving stolen property.

Mejia is lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center. More charges, autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, police report.