Murder conviction of mother upheld by Kentucky Supreme Court, AG Coleman reports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kenton County woman who was convicted of murder after her toddler ingested her fentanyl and died will remain in prison as the Kentucky Supreme Court upheld her conviction, Attorney General Russell Coleman announced.

In a press release on Friday, Coleman detailed that the Supreme Court upheld the 33-year sentence of Lauren Baker after she was convicted of murder in 2023. Notably, she was also convicted of two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

According to the release, on March 18, 2021, Baker woke up and found that her 2-year-old son had ingested her fentanyl and died. The toddler's toxicology lab, the release read, revealed that "his fentanyl concentration was almost ten times what could be lethal to an adult."

“This ruling sets an important precedent: Kentuckians who expose their children and loved ones to these deadly drugs will be held accountable when tragedy inevitably strikes,” said Attorney General Coleman. “While this ruling is a clear victory, nothing will bring back that young child, and we continue to mourn an innocent life lost too soon.”

