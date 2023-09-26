National Day of Remembrance: Families, survivors remember those lost in homicides

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This National Day of Remembrance, families of those lost to gun violence gathered downtown to share stories of those they lost.

The annual ceremony took place Monday. It featured a display of photos and shoes of those who have been lost in the county, hosted by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

The event served as a part of the 'Walk a Mile in Our Shoes' program, dedicated to showing the true impact of violence.

One of the photos sitting on the steps of the historic Fayette County Circuit Courthouse belonged to Antonio Franklin. His brother, Ricardo, has become an advocate for other families and serves as the community outreach coordinator for the sheriff's office.

"I want them to be heard whether they're here or they're not," Franklin said of the families and survivors impacted by violence.

Kenya Ballard shared her own story with audience members. Ballard has lost a number of family members to gun violence, including a sister-in-law, a granddaughter, a son, a brother, and an unborn nephew.

"It's bad when we don't feel safe going to simple places," Ballard said.

The event came on the heels of a violent weekend in Lexington. Three people were shot and killed within a 24-hour span.

"When something like this happens, you yourself are literally replaying all of this in your head," Ballard said of the trauma associated with hearing about other shootings.

"Like you remember getting that phone call, you remember having to go to the emergency room, you remember the chaplain coming to the room and telling you your loved one didn't make it."

While homicide numbers are down in 2023, activists say more work still needs to be done, as the number of faces on the courthouse steps is far too many.

"It's sad that you can't freely go places," Ballard said.

