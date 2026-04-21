New Jersey man arrested in Mt. Sterling after elderly woman loses $500K in alleged 'romance scam'

MT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A New Jersey man was arrested in Mt. Sterling after an investigation revealed an elderly New York woman lost more than $500,000 in a romance scam that escalated into extortion.

The Mt. Sterling Police Department reported that 43-year-old Ephraim Udouso was arrested and charged with theft by extortion of $10,000 or more, along with an unrelated Jessamine County traffic warrant.

The investigation began in New York when the victim's son reported the three-year romance scam. The perpetrator then allegedly demanded money to prevent a hired hit on the victim's son. During the extortion attempt, the suspect "accidentally revealed" an address in Mt. Sterling.

Officers and investigators executed a search warrant at the address around 6:30 p.m. on April 20. Authorities seized multiple cell phones, computers, ledgers, and countless Western Union transaction receipts. Several suspects were detained during the search, the department noted.

The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations are assisting with the case, and further charges may follow.

The Mt. Sterling Police Department urges the public to stay alert against scams and advises against sending gift cards, cryptocurrency, personal information, or money to unknown individuals. Police encourage residents to contact them if something seems suspicious to prevent financial loss.

