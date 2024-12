LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There are currently no suspects in a morning bank robbery in Lexington, Lexington Police report.

According to LPD, the robbery took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday morning at the Community Trust Bank on Pasadena Drive.

The suspect demanded cash and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police report that there were also no injuries in the robbery.