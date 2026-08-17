Nonprofit asks for help finding stolen work trailer in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — An Eastern Kentucky nonprofit that builds affordable homes for families is asking for the public's help after one of its work trailers was stolen from a Perry County neighborhood.

The Housing Development Alliance says the trailer was taken from Skyview Estates and is used daily by carpenters transporting tools and materials to construction sites throughout the region.

Organization leaders say losing the trailer could slow homebuilding projects that serve families across Eastern Kentucky.

The missing trailer is described as:



A silver or white 12-foot enclosed box trailer

A V-shaped front

A sticker displaying the number "22" on the passenger side

The Housing Development Alliance asks anyone who spots a trailer matching that description not to approach it.

Instead, anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the Housing Development Alliance at 606-436-0497.

"This trailer is more than equipment to us," the organization wrote in a Facebook post. "Our carpenters use it every day to haul the tools and materials that help us build safe, affordable homes for families across our region."

The nonprofit is also asking community members to share information about the missing trailer on social media in hopes of recovering it.

Photos of the trailer were included with the organization's post.

